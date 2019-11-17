Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Word of Life Christian Center
660 Hess Ave.
Erie, PA
1930 - 2019
Louise Jones Obituary
Louise "Jonesy" Jones, age 89, of Erie, passed away at home on November 12, 2019. She was born in Hope Hull, Ala., June 12, 1930, the daughter of the late Caldwell and Lottie Bell Wilkinson.

Following high school, Louise earned a degree in Early Childhood Development. She was a former member of Good Samaritan AME Church and a charter member of Victory Christian Center where she was Deaconess and Mother of the church as well as head of the kitchen ministry. Her door was always open to the community and never locked to anyone. She fed many, including Pastors, Delegates and the Mayor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Johnson and her sister, Charlice Walter.

She is survived by her children, Lester (Melinda) Jones, Sr., Mitchell (Myaha) Jones, Lamont Jones, Albert Scott (Kristen) Jones and David (Janice) Morris; her brother, Fred (Sarah) Johnson; her niece, whom she raised, Devonne Walters Pugh; very special friend, Betty Jones; 32 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Further surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may call at Word of Life Christian Center, 660 Hess Ave., Erie, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m., with Bishop Dwane Brock presiding. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 17, 2019
