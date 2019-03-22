Louise M. Filigenzi Battaglia, 99, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born January 6, 1920, in Erie, a daughter of the late Dante and Loretta Arduini Filigenzi.



Louise was an accomplished violinist and played in the Erie Philharmonic. She loved poetry.



Louise was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very gentle woman and loved by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by the family, especially her great-grandson.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis A. Battaglia; daughter, Lois J. Battaglia; brother, Mario J. Filigenzi; and sister, Dora Cyone.



She is survived by her two daughters, Loretta A. Palmiero (Anthony) and Maria J. Langer (Jack), both of Erie; two grandchildren, Adriana Cocke (Stephen) of Erie and John Henry Langer (Megan Scully) of Cleveland, Ohio; one great-grandson, John Joseph "J.J." Cocke of Erie; and niece, Bernadetta Zimmerman (Franz) of Erie. She is also survived by several great-nieces and one great-nephew.



No calling hours will be observed. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling funeral arrangements.



Louise's family would like extend a special "thank you" to her loyal caregivers.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to the City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



