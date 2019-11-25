|
Louise M. (Coluzzi) Razanauskas, age 93, of Erie passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital with her family at her side. She was born November 17, 1926 in Sezze Latina, Italy, the daughter of the late Maria Cellini Coluzzi and Lidano Coluzzi.
Louise was married to Edward Razanaukas for 49 years until his passing on October 7, 1997.
Louise helped run the family business, Lidano's Restaurant, on West Lake Rd. from 1952 until 1961. She served as President for many organizations in Erie and as president of the Giuseppe Mazzini Women's Auxiliary, she changed the name to the Italian American Organization as it is now known.
She was very active at St. Paul's RC Church, and also with the three high schools her children attended; Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria Academy and Mercyhurst Prep.
Louise loved being with her children and friends, and was especially proud of her Italian heritage.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Angelo and Americo Coluzzi.
Louise is survived by her children; Edward Razanauskas II, Valentina and Lee Kontis, Maria Razanauskas, and Christian Razanauskas and her little Yorkie, Mia. She is the grandmother of Edward III, Philip and James and is also survived by a great-grandson, Hunter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul's RC Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 25, 2019