Louise Mary (Feige) Becker, age 89, of Erie passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born in Erie, on June 13, 1929, daughter to the late Ernest O. and Mary E. (Luschwitz) Feige. As the daughter of newly arrived German immigrants, she learned to speak German as a child, and then English, becoming lifelong fluent in both languages without a trace of an accent.
Louise lived on E. 9th street as a child, and then moved to Belle Valley, in the early 1940's when the family built a new home. Belle Valley was a very rural area in those days and Louise enjoyed long summer days riding bikes with her friends.
Louise attended Millcreek High School graduating in 1947. After graduation, Louise worked for a short time at Erie GE before accepting a position at General Telephone. In 1954 Louise married Thomas R. Becker and shortly thereafter left the work force to become a homemaker and mother.
After raising four children, Louise returned to the workforce in the 1970's, first working at the rectory of OLMC Church, then finishing her career as a receptionist with the James Lay Law Firm. She was a founding member of OLMC Church where she was active in the Ladies Guild, Bereavement Committee and, until recently, the Choir.
Always a very active and social person, she took time to "stop and smell the roses". Louise enjoyed shopping and dining out with her many friends. She especially enjoyed her lunch and traveling buddies. In her younger years, she and her husband enjoyed square dancing with the Squaw's and Pa's. Above all else her family was the focal point of her life.
She kept a special place in her heart for her faithful four-legged friends who gave her love and companionship throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband Thomas R. Becker in 1999; and her brother in infancy, Ernest Feige Jr.
Survivors include her four children, Russ Becker (Leanne) of North East, Linda Brown (William), Denise Benim (Tim) and Randolph Becker all of Erie; one brother Gerald E. Feige of Erie; four step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and cousins also survive.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Ave. Branch, 845 E. 38th Street on Sunday 2-5 and 7-9 and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Mount Carmel Church. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506 or to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1553 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 1, 2019