Louise Miller, 82, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on January 1, 1938, in Houston, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents David and Rosa Hobson, two sisters Willa Mae Watson and Nellie Howard, and two brothers David Hobson and William Hobson.
She was a well-respected mentor in the community. The foundation of her life was the Shiloh Baptist Missionary Church, where she worshipped for over 72 years. She was a Deaconess and a longtime choir member who also served several terms as president of both. She was a Missionary and the matriarch of three generations of Shiloh members and extended family members. She continued the tradition started by her mother, Rosa, one of the founding members of the historic Erie institution.
Everyone who knew Sister Louise Miller appreciated her beautiful voice, magnetic personality, and warm heart. Family and friends were precious to her and her to them. Louise had a passion for fashion, shopping, interior design, delightful cooking, and beautiful gardening! She thoroughly enjoyed the Cooking Channel and HGTV and finding humor in the world around her.
She is survived by her husband of 62 blissful years Milton Miller and three daughters Sylvia "Chell" Ewing Harvey (Sylvester) of Chicago, Illinois, Nicole Johnson (Manuel), and Colette Louise Stevens, all of Erie. Louise will be missed and always remembered by her three grandchildren Avery Stevens, Dr. Eve Louise Ewing (Damon), and Matthew Charles Ewing (Ishraqa), and two great-grandchildren Leila Ewing and Elias Ewing.
Her memory is celebrated by her family and the many generations of friends whose lives she touched in spreading laughter and love in the service of her faith.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 E. 5th St., Erie, PA 16507. A private funeral service will be held Monday, with Pastor Anthony Harris presiding over her home going. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
Send condolences to www.burtonfuenralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.