|
|
Louise Moffatt Buchanan, 91, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 7, 1927, in Houston, Miss., to the late Dewitt Moffatt and Scottie Bell Tittle Moffatt.
Louise accepted Christ at an early age in Houston, Miss. She worked in Housekeeping for many years at the Downtown Erie Motel until she retired.
Mother Louise enjoyed cooking, going to garage sales, and spending time with her family. She strongly believed in family values.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, William Earl "Billy," Henry Scott, and DeWitt "Sonny" Moffatt Jr.; four sisters, Maudie Mae Graham, Mildred Watson, Eloise Hudson, and Emma Belle Cooper; two grandsons, Derrick Moffett and Dionne Jordan; and three great-grandchildren, Ishmael and Duwete' Jordan, and Khamarra Lucas.
She leaves to cherish her memory, four daughters, Cathy (Rev. Willie) Jordan, Gayanna Moffatt, Dianna Johnson, and Veronica Buchanan; three sons, Jerome, Jeffery, and Billy Buchanan; seventeen grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special thanks goes to the staff of LECOM Hospice for all their tender loving care.
Friends may visit with the family at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 German Street, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow with Rev. Willie J. Jordan eulogizing and with Rev. Dr. Charles E. Mock officiating. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2019