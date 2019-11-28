|
LuAn Adamczyk, age 86 of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Ball Pavilion on the campus of Brevillier Village. She was born in Erie on June 18, 1933, to the late Malcolm and Doris Anderson Strain.
LuAn held many jobs as a young woman including librarian at St. Mary's School, Sacristan at St. Mary's Parish, Associate at St. Mary's Bingo and most recently as an Associate of the Colonial Bakery in the Colony Plaza.
LuAn was very active in her Catholic faith, as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Usher at St. Mary's. It's because of her strong faith that her most impressive career was as a wife, homemaker and grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
LuAn is survived by her two sons, Pastor David Adams (Diane) of Crown Point, Ind., and Deacon Charles Adamczyk (Kathleen) of Erie; one daughter, Patty Jean Adamczyk (Brian Hopper) of Ford, N.J.; six grandchildren, Carl Adamczyk (April), Rob Adamczyk (Cassie), Nicole Clark (Justin), Chris Adams (Kate), Bryan Adams and Jennifer Scarpelli; six great-grandchildren, Hannah Adamczyk, Carly Adamczyk, Madison Adamczyk, Braxtin Clark, Iris Clark and Amelia Adams; one sister, Diane Flick (Jerry) of Girard; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joy King, Patty Strain and Robert Strain.
LuAn's family would like to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the ENTIRE staff at Ball Pavilion at Brevillier Village for their love, care and kindness, in particular, Sara Triana (her Brevillier "daughter"), Debbie Perez (mom's best friend and the woman who could do no wrong), and Margaret Cermak (her roommate).
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 28, 2019