Luanne Marie McIntosh, born May 19, 1952, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020 all too soon in a Cape Coral, Fla. hospital.
Born in Erie, Pa., and raised in North East, Pa., Luanne graduated from North East High School in 1970, and later went on to receive her Associates Degree in Business from Gannon University. She worked at Welch's as a Customer Satisfaction Leader and Shipping Logistics Clerk for more than 36 years. Luanne was loving, loyal, fun seeking and always enjoyed her friends and family immensely. She thoroughly enjoyed many sports including years playing in the North East Women's Softball League and then on to be an avid golfer. During her many years golfing, it was witnessed and recorded that she got four "hole in ones". She was very active in her community, being involved in the Women's Choral Club, North East Fuller Hose Auxiliary for 35 years, and the American Legion Post #105 Auxiliary, for 34 years.
Luanne was and is loved by her husband Richard for over 42 years. She is preceded in death by her older brother Michael Dohanic, and survived by her sister, Susie Anderson (Jerry Strobel), daughter Kelli McIntosh Hughes (Thomas), grandchildren Joshua Hughes and Loren Hillard, great-granddaughter Selena Hillard; brother-in-laws, Don McIntosh (Elly), Terry McIntosh (Carolyn); nephews, Steve Anderson (Wendy), John McIntosh (Andrea), Shawn McIntosh, Jason McIntosh, nieces Lynette Anderson, Heather McIntosh, and great-nephews Brandon and Dylan Murphy; and great-nieces, Casey and Katelyn McIntosh.
Due to the Covid-19, there will be a private Graveside Service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to American Legion Auxiliary Post #105, Fuller Hose Auxiliary, or North East Community Nurses.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020