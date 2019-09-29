|
Lucille Mae Gorny Murawski, age 96, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at her home, on September 16th. She was born in Erie, on February 27, 1923, to the late Cassius and Anna (Konkol) Gorny.
Lucille left high school early after the death of her mother to care for her six younger siblings. As a young adult, she worked at Hammermill Paper Company for several years before marriage to Bernard Murawski. They raised five children, then Lucille returned to school and earned her GED in 1974. She was active at St. Casimir's church since 1956, in the Ladies Guild and Rosary Society. In her senior years, she took part in the Erie School District's SERVES program, working with youngsters at Edison Elementary School for over a decade. She remained active with the Cardiac Fitness Club, and then led exercise classes for many years at the Salvation Army Center on Liberty Street.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Murawski; her stepmother, Dorothy Gorny; and her sisters, Margaret Lesniewski, Rita Luniewski and Jean Ragen.
She is survived by her children, Charles Murawski, Nancy Epstein, Susan Murawski (Tim Lyons), Philip Murawski (Jacqueline Illig) and Stephen Murawski (Gwendolyn Walter); her grandchildren, Jessica Epstein, Joseph Epstein, Amanda Epstein (Michael Saunders), Abigail Epstein (Steve Hall), Adam Murawski and Victoria Murawski; and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters, Christine Zapalski and Mary Alice Wilczynski; her brother, John Russell Gorny (Roberta); her brother-in-law, James Ragen; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may greet the family at St. Casimir's Church, 629 Hess Ave., in Erie, on Saturday, October 5th from 8 a.m. until the time of services at 9 a.m., with the Reverend James O'Hara, celebrant. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019