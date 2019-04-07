|
|
Lucille Ridings Poniatowski, age 94, passed away April 3, 2019.
She was born on January 16, 1925, in Stamford, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Filipowski) Ridings, and the granddaughter of the late Walter and Nellie (Gorka) Filipowski and Henry and Harriet (Bramson) Ridings.
Lucille married Casimer "Casey" Poniatowski in Erie, Pa., in 1945, and they lived the remainder of their lives in Wesleyville and Harborcreek.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Dorothy Twargoski and her husband Joseph, Vivian Teodorski and her husband Jospeh and Walter Ridings.
Lucille is survived by her children Linda Best and her husband James, Walter Poniatowski and his wife Peggy, her six grandchildren Greg Best and his wife Jennifer, Holly Best, Dan Best and his wife Corey, Angela Ford and her husband Matt, Aaron Poniatowski and Luke Poniatowski along with seven great-grandchildren.
She worked at Hays Manufacturing, Tanner Manufacturing and with her son at North American Gallery.
Her hobbies included sewing, Scrabble, playing cards (usually winning) and picture matting and framing.
The G. R. Bailey Funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Avenue, Lawrence Park, handled funeral arrangements.
There will be no visiting hours, private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 221 N. 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508, and by planting trees for all deceased members of the family and for future generations.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019