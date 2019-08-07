|
Lucy F. Fuller, of Albion, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Edinboro Manor.
Lucy was born on October 6, 1924, the daughter of William B. and Frances "Dean" (Patterson) Merritt.
Lucy worked as the librarian at the Albion Public Library, retiring in 1984. Later, she volunteered in the history room of the library.
After high school graduation, she lived in Concord, New Hampshire, where she worked on the bookmobile. Lucy was a local historian and enjoyed researching genealogy. She wrote and published a book "Looking Back," which is about local history.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Fuller, a sister, Patricia McCool, and a brother, William C Merritt.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel Fuller and his wife, Sandra Stotzer, of Murrieta, Calif., and Douglas Fuller and his wife, Marilyn, of Albion, three grandchildren, Michiko Fuller and her husband, Gareth Roberts, and Eric and Matthew Fuller, two sisters-in-law, Ethel Bertram and Dorothy Fuller, one brother-in-law, George Fuller, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. James Kennelly officiating. Burial will follow in the Albion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Albion Public Library.
