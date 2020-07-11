1/1
Ludwig "Luddy" Corsi
Ludwig "Luddy" Corsi, 85, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge. He was born in Erie, on June 30, 1935, a son of the late Ludwig and Mary Pagley Corsi.

Luddy served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and went on to work at the Firch Baking Company, P&R Macaroni Company, and Nestle Chocolate Company before owning Custom Remodeling by Luddy Corsi and Son for 35 years until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the Siebenbuerger Club. He was also a past member of the Erie Yacht Club. He enjoyed being a commercial artist, designer, and carpenter. He also enjoyed listening to jazz music, boating, golfing, fishing, hunting, being outdoors, and playing the drums and trumpet.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his former wife of 45 years, Helen Marie Fucci Corsi; one granddaughter, Tara Marie Morrison; three sisters, Antoinette Colao, Lillian Gallo, and Lucille Nordin; and three brothers, Tony, Frank, and Mike Corsi.

Survivors include one daughter, Tammie Pellegrino (Joe) of Erie; one son, Mark Corsi (Clara Fosco) of Erie; three grandchildren, Bobby Morrison, Joseph Corsi, and Adrienne Corsi; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of services there at 5 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
JUL
12
Service
05:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
