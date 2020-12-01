Luella P. Chippiga, 82, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and aid on the Elm Street Unit at Rolling Fields Elder Care Community.
She was born April 4, 1938 in an old country house in Rootville, Pa. and the family moved to New Jersey when she was an early teen.
She graduated from Roselle Park High School and as a senior she auditioned and was accepted into the New Jersey All State Chorus. Her love of music was well remembered by her neighbors. Many of her days she could be heard playing the piano or the organ and singing with her daughter, JoAnne. She was one of the "go-to" moms when her children were little, styling little girls' hair and bandaging scraped knees.
As a trained bookkeeper, she took great pride in balancing her books to the penny at Woolley Fuel in Maplewood, N.J. After she retired, she focused on doing things to make others happy. She loved volunteering at "Because You Care" for pet adoptions. She fostered dogs, but had to stop, because she ended up wanting to keep them. She also volunteered at Corry Regional Hospice as a home companion. Well into her retirement, she became a licensed dog groomer. She passed along the love of grooming to her daughter, Geri and together they established Geri Kelly's Classical Canines in Union City.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of five years, Joseph Kennedy; and her second husband of 33 years, Charles Chippiga; her parents, Clifford and Pauline Geer; a sister, Marjorie Hand; a brother, Duane Geer; and a son-in-law, Bob Smith.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in law, JoAnne Smith of Fort Myers, Fla. and Geri Kelly and her husband Christopher of Union City; grandchildren, Melissa Anthony and her husband TJ, Roberta Smith, and Christopher G. Kelly; and one great-granddaughter, Nova Rae Anthony.
Per Luella's request, there will be no viewing hours.
In honor of her, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Rolling Fields Elder Care Community www.rollingfields.com/donate"
Arrangements are in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
