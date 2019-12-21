Erie Times-News Obituaries
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
816 West 26th Street
Luigi Louis DOnofrio


1938 - 2019
Luigi Louis DOnofrio Obituary
Luigi "Louis" D'Onofrio, 81, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1938, in Erie, Pa., a son of the late Nick and Stella Ambroso D'Onofrio.

Louis was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School.

He served in the United States Navy.

Louis worked at several local manufacturing plants, retiring from GAF.

He enjoyed socializing with his friends at the many clubs he belonged to, including The La Nuova Aurora, Circolo Nazionale - National Club Lodge No. 122, Knights of St. George, and The Pulaski Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie A D'Onofrio.

He is survived by his brother, Michael N. D'Onofrio (Lorraine); nephew, Michael A. D'Onofrio (Kimberly); niece, Carla D'Onofrio, all of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and four cousins, Florence Fitzgerald, Cindy Applebee (Tom), Cristen Applebee, and Francis Applebee, all of Erie. He is also survived by a great-nephew, Jayden; great-nieces, Noella and Zoey; and will be sadly missed by his dogs, Cleo, Brownie, and General Robert E. Lee.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., and may attend a Funeral Mass on Monday at Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private, in Calvary Cemetery. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 21, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 21, 2019
