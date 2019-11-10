|
|
Luis Negron, age 87, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Home East.
He was born on May 15, 1932, in Villalba, Puerto Rico, the son of Pedro and Jesusa (Camacho) Negron.
He grew up in Utuado, P.R. and moved to Erie in 1952. Luis was a machinist for Zurn Industries, retiring after 33 years with perfect attendance and service. He was formerly employed by Tanner Manufacturing in Lawrence Park, Pa. Prior to this time, he worked on the railroad, as well as at the Albert Schultz family grape vineyards in Northeast, Pa. during the 1950s and 60s.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Simmelink) Negron, on August 16, 2000; his stepmother, Rafaela Cruz; a brother, Roberto Negron; and a half-brother, Martin Negron.
Luis is survived by two sons, Edwin Negron, and his wife, Maureen, of Olean N.Y. and William Negron, of Erie. He is further survived by three grandchildren, Brian Negron, Michael Negron and Sarah Negron, of Olean, N.Y.; two sisters, Micia Negron Mendez, of Staten Island, N.Y. and Milagros Negron Rodriguez, of Mayaguez, P.R.; and eight half-brothers and half-sisters in Puerto Rico, Pedro, Juana, Geraldo, Jesus, Luis, Francisca, Miriam and Father Ramon Negron Cruz.
The family would like to acknowledge the exemplary care he was provided by the staff of St. Mary's Home East, especially his caregiver, Mark Cervik.
Upon his request, there will be no public services. Burial will be at Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made in his name to St. Mary's Home East, 607 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019