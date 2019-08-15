Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Luther Michael Jones Jr.


2013 - 2019
Luther Michael Jones Jr. Obituary
Luther Michael Jones, Jr., age 6, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on August 11, 2019.

Luther was born on August 8, 2013.

He was a sweet boy who loved to play outside and explore. He was a lover of animals and loved to play with his friends from school. Luther always wanted to be around his father and he was "daddy's boy." He loved his family and he loved to play with his sisters and baby brother. Luther loved his tablet, toys and cars.

Luther attended McKinley Elementary School, where he would have been starting the first grade.

He is survived by his maternal family: mother, Shevona Overton and her fiancé, Yoniel Rivera, grandmother, Shebby Overton, great-grandmothers, Elsie Overton and Shequel Overton, two nieces, Na'Zhya Green and Shemai Green and a nephew, Shemad Green. He is further survived by aunts and uncles, Theresa, Jayanna, Tamonand Kevin, many cousins, and his Godmother, Fayeshia Crosby.

He is survived by his paternal family: father, Luther Jones and his wife, Shemelia Jones, grandmother, Valarie Lockett Slupski (Shawn), uncle, Joshua Lockett, and cousins, Tyrell Davis and Tatrice Lockett. He is further survived by brothers, Tyrese Jones, Damian Baker Jones, Jamarie Miller Jones and Amanee Jones, as well as a sister, Ramona Jones.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Dixon, great-grandfather, David Jones, great-grandmothers, Genevieve Charity and Ernestine Jones, and great-great-great-grandma, Dora Wright.

He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Annie Lockett.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon, at the Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier, Erie, PA 16507, with Pastor Higginbottom presiding. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the care of the family, to Burton Funeral Home.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019
