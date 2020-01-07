|
|
Lyle T. Shannon, 87, of E. Columbus Avenue, Corry, Pa., died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa.
He was born March 24, 1932 in Corry, Pa., a son of the late Walter and Laura Armstrong Shannon.
Lyle was raised and educated in Corry and graduated from Corry High School in 1950. In 1953, he enlisted in the U. S. Army where he was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky and was honorably discharged in 1955. Lyle then returned to Corry and started working at Corry Jamestown. He worked there for 43 years and retired when the shop closed.
He enjoyed working on home improvement, gardening, landscaping and working on cars, specifically his 1940 Lincoln Zephyr. Lyle also enjoyed playing golf and watching it on TV. He was a "Jack of All Trades" and knew how to do everything. He especially liked to be involved in the community.
In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by two brothers, Raleigh and Paul Shannon.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Mary Bull Shannon, whom he married in 1966 in Cumberland, Md.; a son, Daniel Shannon and his wife Christine "Chris" of Russell, Pa.; two sisters, Marge Linderman of Streetsboro, Ohio, and Mary Hagner and her husband Richard of Arizona; a brother, Richard Shannon of Corry, Pa.; and sister-in-law, Mercena Shannon of Corry, Pa.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 12 noon. Pastor Les Utegg will officiate.
Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Corry, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 7, 2020