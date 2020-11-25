Lynda Lee Schroeder Daddario, age 76, of Millcreek Twp., passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Erie on February 12, 1944, the daughter of the late George and Shirley Huber Huegel.
Dina was employed at Plastek Industries and Dobrich Electric and Services. She was a member of St. Jude R.C. Church and enjoyed gardening, crafts, cooking and holidays.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Gloria Lee Dobrich.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Dobrich (Joe) of Millcreek Twp., four sisters: Sally Rhines, Carol Waldinger (Tom), Kim Lane (Bob) and Lisa Huegel (Lew), one brother Bill Huegel, three granddaughters: Gianna, Micaela and Silvana Dobrich, and her special companion Jim Davis.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with all Covid-19 restrictions in place. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.