Lynda Lee Schroeder Daddario
1944 - 2020
Lynda Lee Schroeder Daddario, age 76, of Millcreek Twp., passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Erie on February 12, 1944, the daughter of the late George and Shirley Huber Huegel.

Dina was employed at Plastek Industries and Dobrich Electric and Services. She was a member of St. Jude R.C. Church and enjoyed gardening, crafts, cooking and holidays.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Gloria Lee Dobrich.

She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Dobrich (Joe) of Millcreek Twp., four sisters: Sally Rhines, Carol Waldinger (Tom), Kim Lane (Bob) and Lisa Huegel (Lew), one brother Bill Huegel, three granddaughters: Gianna, Micaela and Silvana Dobrich, and her special companion Jim Davis.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with all Covid-19 restrictions in place. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 24, 2020
I was blessed to have met this wonderful, caring woman. She always had a smile no matter what the situation was or how she felt. I will miss her so very much. God Bless her and her family at this time. God now has a beautiful angel that will watch over her loved ones always...
Jill Flowers
Friend
