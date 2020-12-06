Lynda S. (Lohse) Madrigale, age 70, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Erie on August 15, 1950, a daughter of the late Carl A. and Mary Ellen (Baker) Lohse.
Lynda was a manager at Motel 6 and later worked as a cashier at Giant Eagle. She belonged to the CYS Club, VFW Post 314 and an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 571. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and traveling.
Survivors include her husband, Oliver "Ollie" Madrigale; four children, Joseph Orengia, Jr. (Lynne), Julie Schroeder (Jeff), Nicole Orengia and Darren Orengia; a stepson, Anthony Madrigale; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
