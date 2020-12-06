1/1
Lynda S. (Lohse) Madrigale
Lynda S. (Lohse) Madrigale, age 70, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Erie on August 15, 1950, a daughter of the late Carl A. and Mary Ellen (Baker) Lohse.

Lynda was a manager at Motel 6 and later worked as a cashier at Giant Eagle. She belonged to the CYS Club, VFW Post 314 and an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 571. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and traveling.

Survivors include her husband, Oliver "Ollie" Madrigale; four children, Joseph Orengia, Jr. (Lynne), Julie Schroeder (Jeff), Nicole Orengia and Darren Orengia; a stepson, Anthony Madrigale; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation and burial at Erie County Memorial Gardens were private. Arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
