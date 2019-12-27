|
Lyndia "Bug" Gail Lee, 63, of Erie, Pa., quietly departed this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded and comforted by her family. She was born on April 8, 1956, in McDuffie County, Georgia, daughter of Evangelist Amy Dorsey and the late Willie E. Lee.
Lyndia attended the public schools of Columbia County and was a graduate of Harlem High School. In the early 80s, Lyndia left Georgia to begin her own adventure in Erie, Pa. She was employed at Gannon University as a chef, and introduced them to various southern cuisines. Lyndia was a free spirit who loved hard and gave freely. She would tell you how she felt about something and let it go. She was not one to hold a grudge, it didn't matter who you are or what you did, if she loved you, she told you and you knew it. Lyndia enjoyed word search puzzles and reading and collecting Archie Comic Books. She was at her best surrounded by her fur babies she had during her lifetime, from Paco to Smokie Lee they truly brought her joy. She was a fighter and she fought hard up until the very end against cancer.
Lyndia was preceded in death by her father, Willie Eugene Lee; her stepfather, Johnny Dorsey; and her uncle, Robert Cartledge.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the memories of her mother, Evangelist Amy Dorsey; her sisters, Ruth Tate, and Christine (Ulysses) Curry; and her brother, Marvin (Annie) Lee, all of Georgia; eleven nieces and nephews, some of whom she named; twenty-nine great-nieces and great-nephews; seventeen great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; two cousins, Pastor James (Lucille) Harris and Willie F. Harris; and extended family members and friends who became family.
Friends may visit with the family at Blessed Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4 W. 38th St., on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Pastor James Harris eulogizing. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019