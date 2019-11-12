|
|
Lynetta Mae Pildner, 86, of Ashtabula Township, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Ducro Funeral Home, 4524 Elm Avenue, Ashtabula.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on November 15, 2019 at the East Side Presbyterian Church, 3440 Edgewood Drive, Ashtabula. Rev. John Gehring-Anders, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Edgewood Cemetery.
Ducro Funeral Home, 4524 Elm Avenue, Ashtabula, is handling arrangements. Online obituary and condolences are available at www.ducro.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2019