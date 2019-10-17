|
Lynette Moffett Ewell, age 51, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie, on October 23, 1967, a daughter of the late Gloria L. Thomas Moffett and Billie M. Moffett.
She attended Academy High School and went on to earn her GED and Nurse Aid Certification. She worked as a Nurse Aid and in housekeeping. Lynette was a member of Mount Zion Seventh Day Adventist Church. She loved the Lord and gave her life to God, and being with her family was her greatest joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Ewell; and her maternal grandmother, Christella Ross Thomas.
Lynette is survived by her children, Nicole Phillips Hobbs, Thomas Phillips, Jr., Andrew Phillips and Tehryn Watson; her five grandchildren; siblings, Leslie Moffett Akinwumi, William Lyons, Geoffrey Lyons and Jillian Lyons; and stepmother, Louise Moffett. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Mount Zion Seventh Day Adventist Church, 204 E. 24th St., Erie, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m., with Pastor Glenn M. Allen, Sr. presiding.
Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
