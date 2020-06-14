Lynette Urban Carty 98, of Harborcreek, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Gallagher Center, 607 East 26th Street, Erie, Pa.
She was born in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Theodore Kuerner and Ann Zimmer.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Clarence Urban and Aubrey Carty, sister Harriet Bick, grandparents Charles and Edith Urban, and aunt Dorothy Urban.
She is survived by her brother Donald Kuerner of Florida, children Karen Wilmire of Delaware, Darlene Antal of Ohio, Chuck Urban of Florida and Lynn Urban of Harbor Creek, Pa., many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
There will be A Celebration of Life at a future date.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.