Lynn D. Huston, 65, of Erie, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Saint Vincent Health Center, surrounded by his family, after an enduring battle with many health conditions.
He was born on October 9, 1953, in Okinawa, Japan, the son of the late Lynn C. and Mildreth "Judy" (Williams) Huston.
Lynn was a member of St. Joseph Church Bread of Life Community and the Kaiser Aluminum Retirement Group. Lynn had a passion for kites, cars, taxidermy, and woodworking. He also enjoyed repairing statues at St. Joseph Church Bread of Life Community.
Lynn graduated from Wattsburg High School and worked at Kaiser Aluminum for many years.
In addition to his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by his sister, Caroline Huston and his father-in-law, Francesco Scavella.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Domenica (Scavella) Huston, his loving children, Jennifer Lyn Landis and Joshua John Huston, five grandchildren, who he loved dearly and enjoyed spending time with, Tyler, Dominik, Keona, Iris, and Ezra, a sister, Eileen and brother-in-law, Alan Laskey, his mother-in-law, Sara Scavella, and ten brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gianni and Lina Scavella of Italy, Franco and Carmela Petrungaro, Silvo and Bambi Scavella, Pino and Gretchen Scavella, and Russ and Tullia Bruno. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Family and friends may call the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and are invited to the prayer service at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church Bread of Life Community at 10 a.m.
Entombment will take place at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 17, 2019