Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Lombardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Jean (Sullivan) Lombardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Jean (Sullivan) Lombardi Obituary
Lynn Jean (Sullivan) Lombardi, age 64, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, following a seven-month illness. She was born in Erie, on January 20, 1955, a daughter of the late RoseAnn (Schuda) Wolfe and Paul William Sullivan.

Lynn was a lifelong Erie resident, and most recently worked as a banquet server at Metz Food Service. She previously was the manager at Erie Elk's Lodge #67 and many years as a manager at local Elby's Restaurants. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary at VFW Post #470 a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at American Legion Post #773 and a member of Erie Elk's Lodge #67. Lynn enjoyed spoiling her granddaughter, playing cards, watching her beloved Steelers on Sunday and reality TV.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Tonino Lombardi; daughter, Stephanie Lombardi; granddaughter, Kira Simpson; sister, Susan Starr; and five brothers, Joseph (Ann Marie) Sullivan of Nashville, Tenn., Mark Sullivan of Orlando, Fla., James (Erin) Sullivan of Warren, Pa., Dan Sullivan and Jesse Sullivan.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now