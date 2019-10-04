|
Lynn Jean (Sullivan) Lombardi, age 64, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, following a seven-month illness. She was born in Erie, on January 20, 1955, a daughter of the late RoseAnn (Schuda) Wolfe and Paul William Sullivan.
Lynn was a lifelong Erie resident, and most recently worked as a banquet server at Metz Food Service. She previously was the manager at Erie Elk's Lodge #67 and many years as a manager at local Elby's Restaurants. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary at VFW Post #470 a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at American Legion Post #773 and a member of Erie Elk's Lodge #67. Lynn enjoyed spoiling her granddaughter, playing cards, watching her beloved Steelers on Sunday and reality TV.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Tonino Lombardi; daughter, Stephanie Lombardi; granddaughter, Kira Simpson; sister, Susan Starr; and five brothers, Joseph (Ann Marie) Sullivan of Nashville, Tenn., Mark Sullivan of Orlando, Fla., James (Erin) Sullivan of Warren, Pa., Dan Sullivan and Jesse Sullivan.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2019