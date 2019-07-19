Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
For more information about
Lynn Ryland
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Ryland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Martin Ryland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Martin Ryland Obituary
Lynn Martin Ryland, age 76, of Freeport, Ill., passed away in his home, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1943, in Union City, Pa.

Lynn was the son of Louise (Smith) and Jack Ryland.

He married his wife of 40 years, Linda Soemisch, in Akron, Ohio, on May 5, 1979. Lynn graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in Civil Engineering and began a career with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., which lasted for 37 years.

Lynn loved to play golf and work in the yard, but above all, he was an avid sportsman, traveling to many places for the next big trophy.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Ryland of Freeport; daughter, Pamela Law of Barberton, Ohio; grandson, Gregory; great-grandson, Sammy; brother, Wayne (Betty) Ryland of Carl Junction, Mo.; and sister, Ingrid (Sam Combs) Ryland of Wattsburg, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Joseph Horvath.

Lynn was a loving, kind, and wonderful man.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
Download Now