It is with great sadness that the family of Lynne (Rhea) Anderegg Grignol announces her passing, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease at age 83.
Lynne was owner operator of Lynne's Beauty Shop for many years, and also worked in the food industry until her retirement.
She was born in Warren, Pa., daughter of Martha McKain Anderegg and Walter Anderegg. She lived most of her life in Erie, Pa. and San Antonio, Fla.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard E. Grignol and her children, Richard A. Grignol of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Mark (Fabiola) also of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Randal (Patricia) Erie, Pa. and Michele (James) Kahler of Haleiwa, Hawaii, also her grandchildren, Kevin (Lindsay) and Ryder Grignol, Megan (Michael) Beall, Alex (Lucia) Kahler, Daniel Kahler, Miguel Andrade and Matthew Grignol and great-grandchildren, Rhyan, Rorri, Quinn, and Stella. She was also survived by sisters, Arlene Clark and Beryl (Gary) Kohler and in-laws, Ronald Grignol and Josie Grignol and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service and internment will be held for Lynne at a future time and place in Erie, Pa. If desired memorial donations can be made to the Gulfside Hospice at 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639, or to the act.alz.org" target="_blank">(act.alz.org).
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019