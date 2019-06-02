|
Lynne Holliday Beller, passed away on May 27, 2019, at the age of 72.
A native of North Springfield, Pa., Lynne attended Northwestern High School in Albion, Pa., Class of 1964, and graduated from Cornell University, College of Human Ecology in 1968. Shortly thereafter, she began her teaching career in Buffalo, N.Y., retiring in 2001. She dedicated years of her singing talent to the Sweet Adeline's and enjoyed countless summers along the shores of Lake Erie.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, James Beller, her beloved daughter, Lisa Lowenstein (Tom), and step-daughter, Darlene Beller Plewik (Tim), her sisters, Kathryn Holliday and Janice Holliday Haefner (Chris), and brother Blake Holliday (Julia), her three grandchildren Adam, Kaveyan, and Zahir, and the many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved her.
Lynne was predeceased by her parents, George and Sigrid Holliday, and brother Robert Holliday.
Private services to be held by the family this summer. Donations in memory of Lynne can be made to Hospice Buffalo https://www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving/give-hospice/" target="_blank">(https://www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving/give-hospice/). Online condolences at www.eriecountycremationservice.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019