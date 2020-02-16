|
M. Barbara Stebnisky, age 93, of Albion passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born on September 10, 1926, the daughter of the late Henry A. and Jennie Maffett Engle. She lived at the same address in Albion her whole life.
She graduated from Albion High School and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1974 and her Master's Degree in Education in 1979. She taught in the Northwestern School District for over 15 years, retiring in 1992. She enjoyed all of her students over the years. She was happily married for 53 years to the late Peter Stebnisky, whom she married on September 22, 1951.
Barb enjoyed attending daily and weekend Mass at St. Lawrence Church in Albion and spending time with her close friends, Larry Hudacky, Rose Teed, Norma Jafko and Barb Swanson, who always got her out of the house. She also enjoyed her long telephone conversations with her great-niece Diane Hoffman. She was an avid bowler and bowled until she was 88. Barb's favorite thing was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, James Engle, S/Sgt. Ralph (Rabbit) Engle, Bernard (Baggie) Engle, and Edward (Drupe) Engle and one niece Janice (Rippert) Nichter.
She is survived by one sister, Matilda (Engle) Rippert (Ray Connor), a son, Carl (Kim) Stebnisky, daughter Linda Hites, grandchildren Christopher (Laura) Stebnisky, Karlie (Keith) Rapela, Caleb (Brittany) Hites, Griffin Hites, great-granddaughters, Evelyn Hites, Lily Rapela and Kennedy Rapela, nephews James (Betty) Engle, Dale (Gayle) Rippert, Ralph Engle, nieces Elaine (Jim) Yates, Jenna (Joe) Davis. Also surviving are several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. James Kennelley officiating. Burial will follow in Albion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church at 180 E. State Street, Albion, PA, 16401, or the Albion Sportsmen's Club Trout Raceway Fund, Albion, PA, 16401. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit matterafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020