Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
814-725-4505
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
M. Gordon "Gordy" Bemiss


1941 - 2020
Meryl Gordon "Gordy" Bemiss, 78, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in North East.

He was born on August 8, 1941, in North East, Pa., a son of the late Meryl Kimball and Sara Elizabeth Runkle Bemiss.

Gordy owned and operated the M. K. Bemiss Agency in North East for many years.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in North East, American Legion Post 105, VFW Post 4728 and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2568, all in North East.

Gordy is survived by his son, Douglas Bemiss and his wife Brenda, his daughter, Shelley Allen and her husband Thomas, his brother, Norman Bemiss and his wife Shirley and two sisters, Beverly Walz and her husband Albert, all of North East, and Darlene Kranz of Maryland and North East. He is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa., on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend funeral services there on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the family plot in North East Cemetery.

His family would like to thank the North East Community Nursing Services and the Staff at Parkside in North East for their wonderful care.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 25 W. Main St., North East, PA 16428, or to the . To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020
