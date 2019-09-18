|
On Sunday, September 15, 2019, M. Jean Driscoll, age 96, passed from us into the Lord's Arms at Manchester Commons. She was born in Erie, on August 13, 1923, to the late Mary (Murray) Driscoll.
Jean was an active member of her parish, St. Patrick, where she attended grade school. She and her siblings grew up in a home directly behind the rectory. She worked in the parish office as a young girl. She served during WWII with the U.S. Navy WAVES.
After attending college at Carnegie Mellon, Jean worked for GE as a stenographer and Secretary. She worked for many years at the Irish Festival and St. Patrick Food Bank, after retiring from Hammermill Paper Co. in 1989 after 25 years of service. Her passion later in years was knitting prayer shawls for the Mercy Hilltop Center Prayer Shawl Ministry.
Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by an aunt, Elizabeth Murray and uncle, James Murray (Ethel), her siblings, Elizabeth (Driscoll) Frank and her husband Donald, Ruth (Driscoll) Cooney and her husband Ralph, and James Driscoll, and two nephews, Michael and Gary Driscoll.
She leaves behind her nieces and nephews on whom she lavished so much love throughout the years, Nancy (Glenn) Miller of Erie, Paul (Gwen) Cooney of Buffalo, N.Y., Richard (Traci) Cooney of Cincinnati, Ohio, Patrice (Gary) Stevens of Louisville, Ky., Don (Brenda) Frank of Nashville, Tenn., Robert (Karen) Frank of Louisville, Ky., Jeanne (Ray) Hoppenjans of Vonore, Tenn., and Patrick Driscoll and Mary Cipolla both of Miami, Fla., and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends are invited to call at St. Patrick Church, 130 East 4th St., on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Private interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden, are handling arrangements.
An enormous "THANKS" goes to all the staff at Manchester Commons and her Asera Care Team who lovingly saw to her end of life needs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Food Pantry.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 18, 2019