Mabel M. Lanphere, 87, formerly of Ripley, N.Y., died on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Absolut of Westfield, with her loving family surrounding her. She was born on September 7, 1932, in Dubois, Pa., to the late Eugene and Mary Catherine (Pennington) Marthers.
Mabel graduated from the Waterford School in Pennsylvania. In her younger years, she was a secretary. Then, later on, she worked in the farming industry for various farms in the Ripley area. At the state line in Ripley, N.Y., she also worked on the Shreve Farm in the family egg business.
When she was young, she loved to roller skate. Mabel thoroughly enjoyed dancing, especially square dancing and the polka. In fact, she and her husband used to enter polka contests. Tending to her flower gardens was one of her favorite pastimes.
Mabel was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ripley Fire Department.
She is survived by four daughters, Cheryl Foster of Gilbert, Ariz., Kathy Bisbee of North East, Pa., and Rhonda (John) Thompson and Patricia (Terry) Mitcheltree, both of Ripley, N.Y. Mabel is further survived by six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Mabel was predeceased by her two late husbands, Frank Komen and Burton Lanphere and two brothers, Thomas M. and Clair Marthers.
Mabel's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Mathews Funeral Home, 104 West Main Street, Ripley, N.Y., with the Reverend Becky Ward officiating.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the 11:00 a.m. service, and may call at the funeral home on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Interment will be in the East Ripley Cemetery, Ripley, N.Y.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Michael R. Fantauzzi, Director.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019