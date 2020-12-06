Macdonald Lowry Whitley III "Don," 76, of Nelson, British Columbia, Canada died on November 30, 2020 in Vancouver, B.C. Don was born in Erie, Pa., on July 5, 1944 to Macdonald Lowry Whitley II and Dorothy Margaret (Gebhardt) Whitley.
Don graduated from McDowell High School in 1962 where he played in the band and orchestra and was a member of the Erie Junior Philharmonic. While living in Erie, he worked for General Telephone Co. of Pa and enjoyed being on the water. Don belonged to Erie Ski Club and was a ski instructor at Peek'n Peak.
His love of music was strong all throughout his life. He was part of "The Coachmen," a folk group that performed locally in the 1960s and had an appearance on "Ted Mack's Amateur Hour." His later musical ventures included Reggae and World Music. His love for drums, which he made by hand and played, earned him the nickname "Don Tambor." Recordings of Don's music have been produced.
In the 1970s, Don moved to British Columbia and wintered in Yelapa, Mexico where he enjoyed the love of family, his music and the ocean. Don was a true "free spirit" and was loved by all who crossed his path and heard his music.
Don is survived by his wife Maud and daughter Josha, sons Aaron (Joelle) and Demien (Brooke) and former wife Jen. Also survived by Granddaughters Marigold, July, Piper and Stevie (all of British Columbia), brother Michael Whitley (Sandy) of Erie, Pa. and nieces Nicole Sofranko (Michael) of Long Grove, Ill. and Carley Arnone (Nick) of Erie.
Interment was private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Don would wish that any memorial considerations be given to the Erie Junior Philharmonic or the Erie Yacht Club Reyburn Sailing School.
