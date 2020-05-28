Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Resources
More Obituaries for Machele Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Machele Shelley Nicole Gilbert


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Machele Shelley Nicole Gilbert Obituary
Machele "Shelley" Nicole Gilbert, age 34, formerly of North East, Pa., passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence in Lake George, N.Y. She was born on September 28, 1985, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Sherry Wilkinson of Norfolk, Va. and the late Paul Gilbert, Jr.

Machele attended North East High School. Machele had a heart of gold, she was very loving and caring, and valued her time spent with her friends and family, especially her loving son Braydon, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul F. Gilbert, Jr; stepfather, Donald C. Wilkinson III; maternal grandparents, Danny and Mary Sugden; and paternal grandfather, Paul Gilbert, Sr.

In addition to her mother, Machele is survived by her son, Braydon Gilbert of Cassadaga, N.Y.; siblings, Joshua Gilbert (Kandas) of North East, Nicole Gilbert of Brocton, N.Y., Daniel Gilbert of Brocton, N.Y., and Sierra Gilbert of Silver Creek, N.Y.; paternal grandmother, Janice Penhallow of Westfield, N.Y.; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Machele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -