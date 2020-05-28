|
|
Machele "Shelley" Nicole Gilbert, age 34, formerly of North East, Pa., passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence in Lake George, N.Y. She was born on September 28, 1985, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Sherry Wilkinson of Norfolk, Va. and the late Paul Gilbert, Jr.
Machele attended North East High School. Machele had a heart of gold, she was very loving and caring, and valued her time spent with her friends and family, especially her loving son Braydon, whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul F. Gilbert, Jr; stepfather, Donald C. Wilkinson III; maternal grandparents, Danny and Mary Sugden; and paternal grandfather, Paul Gilbert, Sr.
In addition to her mother, Machele is survived by her son, Braydon Gilbert of Cassadaga, N.Y.; siblings, Joshua Gilbert (Kandas) of North East, Nicole Gilbert of Brocton, N.Y., Daniel Gilbert of Brocton, N.Y., and Sierra Gilbert of Silver Creek, N.Y.; paternal grandmother, Janice Penhallow of Westfield, N.Y.; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
