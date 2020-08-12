Madelyn M. Smith Janosik Chapman, age 93, of Waterford, passed away on August 9, 2020. She was born in Erie on February 3, 1927, the daughter of the late Samuel and Mabel Cole Smith.
Madelyn spent her childhood days attending one-room country schools in the Waterford area, graduating from Waterford Academy Class of 1945.
She married Theodore Janosik in 1946, and he preceded her in death in 2005. In 2009, she married Ray Chapman, who survives.
Madelyn was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star and she worked at Elgin Electronics for 32 years. She enjoyed life, particularly country music, eating out, Sunday drives, and spending her winters in Georgia. Madelyn enjoyed the company of her many friends, neighbors, and her dog Susie.
Madelyn's family wishes to thank the staff at LECOM Senior Living Center for their excellent care.
A private service will be held at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Friday. Burial will be in Waterford Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 112 West 3rd Street, Waterford, PA 16441. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com
