Mae DeHaven, of Deland, Fla., and formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on November 26th.
Mae was married to her late husband Bob, with whom she had five children. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Mae was a loving sister, aunt, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and friend to many.
She is survived by three of her children and their spouses Sharon (Ron), Lolly (Chuck) and Jim (Lisa) two of her siblings Shirley and Art, and a dear friend Aubin.
Mae was an outgoing woman who made friends easily wherever she went. She enjoyed cooking, baking and growing plants. She also enjoyed going out for lunch, seeing a movie, going to yard sales, making artificial floral arrangements and shopping. She liked to listen to her music CDs and had a passion for pretty jewelry, especially earrings.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019