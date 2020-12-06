1/1
Magalys Delgado Aquino
Magalys Delgado Aquino, age 49, of Erie, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, N.Y. on December 27, 1970, daughter of the late Jose and Juana Maldonado Delgado.

Magalys was a member of the Iglesia Casa De Oracion Hebreos 11:6. She enjoyed cooking, cake decorating and home décor. Magalys most loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Magalys is survived by her husband of 30 years, Wilfredo Aquino Sr.; her children, Wilfredo Aquino Jr. (Angeliz), Ivettly Aquino (Jose) and Erika Delgado; three brothers, Jose Delgado, William Delgado, and Eriberto Delgado; five grandchildren, Rashelle, Yandel, Yanelis, Jayden, and Yadrian; her mother-in-law, Margarita Aquino; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Wednesday at 10 am. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery.

Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
