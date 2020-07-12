Magdalena "Madeline" Hreha Bartlett, "Gram," age 100, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
She is the daughter of the late George and Mary Hreha.
She was raised on her parents dairy farm in Edinboro. She went to school until the 8th grade, in a one room school house.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Yochim (Gene) and Cyndie Cuzzoni, both of Erie. Cyndie was her mother's caregiver for the past seven years. She is also survived by daughters-in-law, Pat Bartlett of Erie and Sue Bartlett Florida and one brother, Michael Hreha (June) of California. Madeline is further survived by ten grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was married to "her man," Clyde Bartlett for 47 years, who preceded her in 1988. She was also preceded in death by sons, Bill and Tom, three brothers, George, Emil and Richard Hreha, a son-in-law, Bob Hook and granddaughter, Denise Brown.
She was employed at the GE for 18 years and was proud that she taught herself to read blue prints on her job as an expert assembler. She loved bowling and enjoyed it until the age of 92. She was famous for her apple pies and holiday nut rolls. She was devoted to her family and was loved by everyone.
Services and burial were private and at the convenience of the family.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.