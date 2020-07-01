Malcolm "Max" E. Hickernell, age 85, of Meadville, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Edinboro Manor. He was born on December 15, 1934, in Meadville, Pa., to the late Melvin and Lucy (Delo) Hickernell.
He married Juanita Shellito on December 18, 1973. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2020.
Max attended Saegertown High School. He was the lifelong owner of Hickernell Well Drilling and retired from there as a water well driller.
He was of Protestant faith.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge #234. Max loved to work. He started working at the age of 14 for his father's well company. He also enjoyed spending winters in Florida.
Max is survived by three daughters, Connie Lowry and her husband, Mark of Volant, Pa., Debbie Simonek of Greenville, Texas, and Linda Bookamer and her husband, Tom of Meadville, Pa.; one son, Daniel Hickernell of Meadville, Pa.; twelve grandchildren, Tom Bookamer II, Theodore Bookamer, Jesse Bookamer, Billie Wolfe, Maxine Bookamer, Michael Bookamer, Vicki Buttray, Robert Hoffman, Joseph Hoffman, Jacob Lowry, Brandi Lowry and Holly McAllister; one sister, Harriet Smock of Middlefield, Ohio; and one brother, Dusty Hickernell and his wife, Martha of Fleetwood, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and his brother-in-law, Edgar Smock.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral at 1 p.m. at Dickson Funeral Home, 130 N. 2nd St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316. A private interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Strict CDC guidelines will be followed in accordance with the current COVID-19 pandemic regulations.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 N. 2nd St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316, Rocco R. Tedesco III, Supervisor.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 1, 2020.