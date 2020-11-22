Mandy Marie Sadler Kiley, 43, of Millcreek, ended her long battle with metastatic breast cancer on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was the daughter of George "Gus" Sadler and Shirley Leone Sadler. She was pre-deceased by her mother, Cheryl Mantoan Sadler.
Mandy was born on December 17, 1976 at Metro Health Center and graduated from McDowell High School in 1995. She was employed for the last 12 years at Wegmans Markets, working as a technician in the pharmacy, where she always went the extra mile for her customers and co-workers. In addition to Wegmans, she also had been employed by Giant Eagle, The Barber National Institute, and the Bagel Basket. Mandy was an avid reader, with a knack for baking, who loved Disney, musicals, and local theater, having worked behind the scenes of many local productions. She had a smile for everyone, and brightened every room she walked into. Her battle with cancer didn't rob her of her love of life, and she fought until the very end, making sure that everyone knew how much she loved them.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Sean Kiley, of Millcreek, a sister, Carisa Keim (Chris), and a brother-in-law, Neil Bennett, of Erie. She is also survived by her nephews, Joshua and Zachary Bennett, and her nephew and godson, Samuel Keim. She also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her beloved canine companion, Abraham.
Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, November 23rd, at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St. from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
