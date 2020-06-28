Marcella Jean Nickerson, age 86, of Harborcreek, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in DuBois, Pa., on July 22, 1933, daughter of the late Harold M. and Harriet T. Steffy.
After graduating from DuBois High School, Marcella moved to Erie to work at Copes Vulcan and later met and married Roger A. Nickerson. Their children were Cynthia Ann and Steven Roger. As the children grew up, Marcy enjoyed part-time employments. Volunteering at the Erie Library was a big and happy part of her life. She served on the founding board of Brevillier Village Auxiliary and along with the co-chair, arranged noon meals for the residents at the Conrad House. Marcy also organized their convenience store and assistance for the tenants after the Conrad House fire. Volunteering proved to her that Brevillier Village was the place to work and she found the best job of her life as the manager of the Conrad House, from which she retired after 12 years. Marcy was a loving and caring mother and a friend to everyone who met her. She enjoyed bird watching, traveling with her husband and visiting wineries.
Marcella is survived by her husband, Roger Nickerson; one daughter, Cynthia Nickerson; one son, Steven Nickerson; one sister, Betty Johnson; and nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed. A private interment will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.