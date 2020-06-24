Marcella (Tirak) Wyant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella Wyant (Tirak), formerly of California City, quietly passed away Thursday night, June 18, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with multiple health issues.

She was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania where she met her high school sweetheart and lifelong love of her life, Andrew. They married in 1956 and their honeymoon took them to California, where they eventually settled in the High Desert of Los Angeles and started their family - raising three children.

Marcella enjoyed raising her three children and found great joy in her career. She retired from the Department of Airports-Los Angeles (Palmdale Regional Airport) in 2003. She enjoyed travels with the camper club and loved casinos and playing those slot machines in her travels across the country and at nearby casinos. She had a kind heart and was very giving, never asking for anything in return from those around her.

Marcella has now joined Andy, and is lovingly remembered by her sister in Michigan, her brother in North Carolina, three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren she always tried to spoil, her faithful four-legged furry companion, Miss Lucy, along with countless friends. She will be dearly missed.

Due to the current COVID restrictions and risks for gatherings, a memorial service/celebration of life will be held in early 2021.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved