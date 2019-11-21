|
Marcia Drzewiecki, 54, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at UPMC Northwest. Marcia's open heart and ready smile touched all who crossed her path.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Drzewiecki of Cranberry, Pa.; her daughter Jennifer and Steve Widdowson, and two grandchildren Hannah and Jacob of Wake Forest, N.C.; daughter Nichole and Andrew Fentress of Odenton, Maryland; son Michael Drzewiecki of Odenton, Md.; and her son Robert Drzewiecki of Erie, Pa.
Marcia was an incredible mother and grandmother who held each child's dreams in her heart.
She is also survived by her parents, Alice and Paul Modzelewski of Erie, Pa.; her sister Cindy DiGangi of Erie, Pa.; brother Greg and Terri Rupp of Waterford, Pa.; sister Lynn Rupp of Waterford, Pa.; her mother-in-law Katherine Drzewiecki of Erie; her father-in-law, Andrew Drzewiecki of Erie; three sisters-in-law: Cheryl Kennedy and husband Gerry of Rowlett, Texas, Chris Quezada and husband Julio of Erie, Pa., and Terri Witherell and husband Chuck of Oil City, Pa.; and a brother-in-law, Philip Drzewiecki of Sewickley, Pa.; as well as many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Rupp of Erie, Pa., and her grandparents, Helen and Edward Maciejewski.
Marcia was born on August 31, 1965 in Erie, Pa. to Alice and Robert Rupp. Marcia met her husband Mike at Saint James School in seventh grade; they have shared a love that spanned 42 years. She graduated from Saint Benedict Academy in 1983. After raising four incredible children, Marcia most recently brought joy to her co-workers as a rehab aide at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Friends and family will be received Saturday, November 23rd at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., and also from 2-4 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home Saturday at 4 p.m. Deacon Richard O'Polka from St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Franklin will officiate. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Marcia's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346 in affection for Kenny, Oakley and Teddy, her grand-dogs.
The family would like to thank the staff at UPMC Northwest, especially the Cancer Center, for their loving support of Marcia during the last four years in her battle with cancer.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019