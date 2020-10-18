1/1
Marcia Heatherington Pabis
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia Heatherington Pabis, 58, of Edinboro, formerly of McKeesport, Pa., died on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital. She was born in McKeesport, Pa., on November 8, 1961, the daughter of the late Robert and Peggy (Burns) Heatherington.

Marcia spent much of her life in the lakeside area of Edinboro. She enjoyed boating, travel, shopping and crafts. She had a love for animals and advocated for animal welfare causes whenever she could. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and also enjoyed attending high school football games.

She was a member of VFW Post #740, St. Francis Usher's Club and Engine House 39.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Heatherington.

Survivors include her loving husband and best friend, Robert Pabis and two sisters, Janis Heatherington of Edinboro and Lynn (Dennis) Edenhart of McKeesport.

No public services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glunt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved