Marcia Heatherington Pabis, 58, of Edinboro, formerly of McKeesport, Pa., died on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital. She was born in McKeesport, Pa., on November 8, 1961, the daughter of the late Robert and Peggy (Burns) Heatherington.
Marcia spent much of her life in the lakeside area of Edinboro. She enjoyed boating, travel, shopping and crafts. She had a love for animals and advocated for animal welfare causes whenever she could. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and also enjoyed attending high school football games.
She was a member of VFW Post #740, St. Francis Usher's Club and Engine House 39.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Heatherington.
Survivors include her loving husband and best friend, Robert Pabis and two sisters, Janis Heatherington of Edinboro and Lynn (Dennis) Edenhart of McKeesport.
No public services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com
