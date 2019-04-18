|
|
Marcia Jane Giegel Lethaby, age 90, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully, at her residence, on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born in Sharon, Pa., on July 13, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Edith McIntyre Giegel.
She graduated from Sharon High School in 1946 and the Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She was employed as an RN until her retirement in 1985.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald E. Lethaby in 2016. They were married in 1952.
She is survived by her sons: Brian C. Lethaby (wife Janine) of Erie, Brent E. Lethaby of Millcreek, Brad A. Lethaby of Girard, daughter-in-law Lou Ann Lethaby and her son Michael Mittner, three grandchildren: Amanda Lethaby Fried (Jason), Charles C. Lethaby, and Renee M. Lethaby, four great-grandchildren: Bella, Adam, Isaiah, and Jaida Fried, and a lifelong friend Anne Hand of Pittsburgh.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Private interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Lake Fire Dept. Women's Auxiliary, West Lake Fire Dept., 3762 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 18, 2019