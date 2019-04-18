Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Lethaby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Jane Giegel Lethaby


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcia Jane Giegel Lethaby Obituary
Marcia Jane Giegel Lethaby, age 90, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully, at her residence, on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born in Sharon, Pa., on July 13, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Edith McIntyre Giegel.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1946 and the Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She was employed as an RN until her retirement in 1985.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald E. Lethaby in 2016. They were married in 1952.

She is survived by her sons: Brian C. Lethaby (wife Janine) of Erie, Brent E. Lethaby of Millcreek, Brad A. Lethaby of Girard, daughter-in-law Lou Ann Lethaby and her son Michael Mittner, three grandchildren: Amanda Lethaby Fried (Jason), Charles C. Lethaby, and Renee M. Lethaby, four great-grandchildren: Bella, Adam, Isaiah, and Jaida Fried, and a lifelong friend Anne Hand of Pittsburgh.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Private interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Lake Fire Dept. Women's Auxiliary, West Lake Fire Dept., 3762 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now