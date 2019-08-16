Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Arrigo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Mary Howard Arrigo


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Mary Howard Arrigo Obituary
Marcia Mary Howard Arrigo, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born in Erie, on July 2, 1939, a daughter of the late John "Jack" and Mary Margaret Parris Howard.

Marcia graduated from Mercyhurst Preparatory School. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Marcia was loved very much by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack C. Arrigo; her brother, John Parris Howard; and her brother-in-law, Donald Paulson.

Survivors include her daughter, Marci Arrigo Berlin, of Erie; her three sons, Marc Arrigo, of Erie, Michael Arrigo and his wife Yvonne, of Bradenton, Fla., and Matthew Arrigo and his wife Elaine, of Erie; her eight grandchildren, Allison, Anthony and his girlfriend, Michelle Stalmach, Jon (Michele), Nicholas (Brittany), Patrick (Julia), Michael, Salvatore, and Dominic (Katie); her 12 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Avery, Jericho, Emilia, Kylie, Mallory, Syra, Jackson, Dominic II, Damian, Joseph, and Jonah; her sister, Jacquelene Paulson; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service there at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to - 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now