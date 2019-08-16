|
|
Marcia Mary Howard Arrigo, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born in Erie, on July 2, 1939, a daughter of the late John "Jack" and Mary Margaret Parris Howard.
Marcia graduated from Mercyhurst Preparatory School. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Marcia was loved very much by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack C. Arrigo; her brother, John Parris Howard; and her brother-in-law, Donald Paulson.
Survivors include her daughter, Marci Arrigo Berlin, of Erie; her three sons, Marc Arrigo, of Erie, Michael Arrigo and his wife Yvonne, of Bradenton, Fla., and Matthew Arrigo and his wife Elaine, of Erie; her eight grandchildren, Allison, Anthony and his girlfriend, Michelle Stalmach, Jon (Michele), Nicholas (Brittany), Patrick (Julia), Michael, Salvatore, and Dominic (Katie); her 12 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Avery, Jericho, Emilia, Kylie, Mallory, Syra, Jackson, Dominic II, Damian, Joseph, and Jonah; her sister, Jacquelene Paulson; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service there at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to - 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2019