|
|
Marcia Mary Russell, age 70, passed away at her home, on January 21, 2020.
Marcia was born on July 18, 1949, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Bernard J. and Rita M. (Zakrzewski) Lewandowski.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard J. Lewandowski, Jr. in 1996; and by an infant son in 1977.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence B. (Larry) Russell, whom she married on October 13, 1973; a daughter, Nicole A. Scalish (John) of Kirtland, Ohio; two grandsons, John A. and Vincent R. Scalish; a sister, Katie A. VanNuys (Marc) of Burke, Va.; a brother, William J. Lewandowski of Wausau, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Maria High School (now Pacelli High School) in Stevens Point in 1967 and from the University of Wisconsin in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology. Her working career began at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago; in 1974, she moved to McAlisterville, Pa., where she worked at Lewistown Hospital. She married her husband, Larry, on October 13, 1973. In 1975, Marcia and Larry moved to the Girard, Pa. area and Marcia worked for The Doctors Medical Center in Lake City under Dr. Richard Boyle. She also worked at Elk Valley Elementary School as a teachers' aide until her retirement in 2011.
Marcia was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Fairview, Pa., where she was a Eucharistic minister and at Pleasant Ridge Manor; she was also a member of the Good Samaritans at Fairview Manor and Manchester Presbyterian Home. Marcia also taught Confirmation classes at the church and was active in many community activities throughout the West County area and was inducted into the Knights and Ladies of St. Patrick in 2017.
Marcia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Many residents of Girard will remember seeing her and Larry as they peddled around the town on their bicycle built for two, and you could always count on them to support community service organizations. Marcia touched many lives in positive ways, always willing to help, listen, and love. As a teachers' aide, she was an example of caring and patience with her students, and an invaluable help to the teachers in the classroom. She and Larry participated in many charitable activities, giving their time to help others. Most of all, Marcia unconditionally loved her husband, her daughter, and her grandsons. She will be missed.
Friends may call on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 7100 West Ridge Rd., Fairview, PA 16417, with Rev. Thomas Tyler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501, or to Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020