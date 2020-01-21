|
|
Ripley, N.Y.
Marcus J. Miller, 63, of Maple Ave., Ripley, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Absolut Care of Westfield, following an extended illness.
Marcus was born on May 7, 1956, in Westfield, New York, the son of the late Sheldon Edward Miller and Helena Mary (Hartmann) Miller, who resides in North East, Pa. and Florida.
He was a graduate of North East High School and had been employed in various capacities at Electric Materials Co., of North East, Pa. for over 35 years, prior to his illness.
Marcus had been involved in the Ripley community as a Little League Baseball Coach and as a Youth Soccer Coach. He had enjoyed fishing, hunting and tent camping with family. He was an avid baseball and football fan, who followed and supported the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Vikings, respectively. He had been a member of the Brotherhood of St. Joseph (St. Joe's Club) in North East. Above all else, Marcus enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Joshua (Aimee) Miller of Ripley, N.Y., Seth (Vicki) Miller of South Carolina, Brandon Miller of Erie, Pa., and Logan Miller, Skyler Miller and Cierra Miller, all of Ripley, N.Y. Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as his sister, Debbie Knight of North East, Pa., also survive.
Marcus was preceded in death by his former wife and the mother of his children, Beth (Douds) Miller, by his grandson, Owen J. Miller, and by his sister, Ann Dylewski
Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Mason Funeral Home, 37 Clinton Street, in Westfield. All other services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marcus's memory may be made to The Owen J. Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o NCCF, 212 Lake Shore Dr., West, Dunkirk, NY 14048.
Log on to www.masonfuneral.com to send the Miller family a message of sympathy, to light a Memorial Candle or for further information.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020