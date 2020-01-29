|
|
Marcus Mendolia, age 28, of San Diego, and formerly of Erie, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born in Erie, March 11, 1991, he was a son of Amy Sue (Gostomski) Mendolia, of Erie, and the late Randall L. "Randy" Mendolia.
Marcus was a 2009 graduate of Cathedral Prep. He received his bachelor's degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of Charleston and was currently working on his master's degree at the University of San Diego School of Business. He served in the United States Navy where he was a Special Operator (SEAL) assigned to SEAL Team One. SO2 (Special Operator Second Class) Marcus J. Mendolia was both an ordnance department head as well as a breacher for his platoon. During his time as a Navy SEAL, he completed multiple deployments in multiple areas of operation in support of the Global War on Terrorism. These tours of duty included both the Central Command and Pacific Command areas of operation which largely cover the Middle East and South East Asia. He spent free time at the gym, hiking and traveling. He enjoyed going out with his friends and was protective of those close to him. He was also an avid outdoorsman.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Doris Mendolia and recently by his maternal grandmother, Evelyn (Zmijewski) Gostomski in December.
He is survived by his mother, Amy Sue (Gostomski) Mendolia; a brother, Eric Mendolia; his maternal grandfather, Paul Gostomski, all of Erie; several aunts, uncles and cousins, including Brett Miaczynski, who was like a brother to him.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., Friday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and may attend prayers there, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Navy SEAL Foundation, 1619 D Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23459. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 29, 2020