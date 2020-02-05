|
Margaret A. "Margie" Thompson, age 76, of Harborcreek, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born in McKeesport, Pa., on November 30, 1943, daughter of the late Gus and Evelyn Norder.
Margie was a very proud U.S. Navy wife. She was a great cook and loved entertaining people. She enjoyed doing crafting, Diamond Dots and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Margie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald G. Thompson; two children, Brian Thompson (Sue) and Annette Thompson; one sister, Nancy Pickens; four grandchildren, Jacob (Hannah), Elizabeth and James Thompson, and Kristi Sweet; one great-grandson, Lincoln Thompson; and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road, (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township) on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2020