Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Margie Thompson


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Margie Thompson Obituary
Margaret A. "Margie" Thompson, age 76, of Harborcreek, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born in McKeesport, Pa., on November 30, 1943, daughter of the late Gus and Evelyn Norder.

Margie was a very proud U.S. Navy wife. She was a great cook and loved entertaining people. She enjoyed doing crafting, Diamond Dots and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Margie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald G. Thompson; two children, Brian Thompson (Sue) and Annette Thompson; one sister, Nancy Pickens; four grandchildren, Jacob (Hannah), Elizabeth and James Thompson, and Kristi Sweet; one great-grandson, Lincoln Thompson; and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road, (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township) on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -